CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,055,248 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the January 15th total of 1,481,504 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,783,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,783,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CXApp Price Performance

Shares of CXAI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 3,944,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,967,967. CXApp has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. CXApp had a negative net margin of 227.71% and a negative return on equity of 78.32%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CXApp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXAI. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CXApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CXApp by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CXApp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50,310 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CXApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CXApp by 93.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Holdings, Inc develops and delivers workplace experience software designed to help enterprises manage hybrid work environments and improve employee engagement. Its flagship platform provides a mobile-first digital workplace companion that integrates space management, wayfinding, service requests, and communications. By combining Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and data-driven insights, the platform enables organizations to optimize real estate, enhance operational efficiency, and support health and safety protocols.

The CXApp platform offers a suite of features tailored to employees, visitors, and facilities teams.

