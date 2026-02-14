Critical Review: Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) vs. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookfield Renewable and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 1 1 3 0 2.40 Gevo 1 2 2 0 2.20

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.70%. Gevo has a consensus price target of $6.42, suggesting a potential upside of 244.98%. Given Gevo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -62.07% -21.54% -5.01% Gevo -37.33% -9.49% -6.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Gevo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $3.73 billion 1.70 -$2.34 billion ($0.89) -49.23 Gevo $16.92 million 26.64 -$78.64 million ($0.20) -9.30

Gevo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gevo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Gevo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gevo beats Brookfield Renewable on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

