Critical Analysis: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biostage and Nemaura Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67 Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 0.00 -$14.14 million ($0.50) N/A

Profitability

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nemaura Medical. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Biostage and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A N/A -174.43% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Biostage and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Biostage.

Risk & Volatility

Biostage has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Biostage on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

