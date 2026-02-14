CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.32 and traded as high as GBX 51.80. CQS New City High Yield shares last traded at GBX 51.20, with a volume of 377,331 shares trading hands.

CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The company has a market capitalization of £342.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.46.

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities.

Since the Fund’s launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.

