Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Up 5.6% – Here’s Why

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 and last traded at GBX 3.80. Approximately 50,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 123,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.09. The firm has a market cap of £4.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94.

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

