Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 1,405,450 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,405,450 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,802,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,477,000. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.5% in the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 10,597,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,563,000 after buying an additional 3,739,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 364.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,165,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,461,000 after buying an additional 3,269,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,219,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,092,253,000 after buying an additional 3,070,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $32.30 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,838.25. The trade was a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $185,534.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 195,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,693.42. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 38,498 shares of company stock worth $1,126,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

