Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,880 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $46,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of AWI opened at $200.40 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.37 and a 1 year high of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

