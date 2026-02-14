Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $985,000 in Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PENG. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions during the second quarter worth about $11,913,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Penguin Solutions by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 569,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after buying an additional 411,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penguin Solutions by 736.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 340,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Penguin Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Penguin Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Penguin Solutions Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:PENG opened at $19.37 on Friday. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 2.23.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Penguin Solutions had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $343.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Penguin Solutions

In other news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $25,614.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,711.54. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Penguin Solutions

(Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.