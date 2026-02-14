Contrasting Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) and Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 7.25, meaning that its stock price is 625% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services 23.89% 15.11% 1.48% Applied Digital -43.49% -13.53% -4.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 2 2 1 2.80 Applied Digital 1 0 12 3 3.06

Burke & Herbert Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.78%. Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $34.73, suggesting a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burke & Herbert Financial Services is more favorable than Applied Digital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Applied Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $491.11 million 2.09 $117.32 million $7.72 8.84 Applied Digital $144.19 million 68.41 -$231.07 million ($0.54) -65.33

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burke & Herbert Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Burke & Herbert Financial Services beats Applied Digital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes leasing of the real estate collateral or income generated from the sale of the collateral. The Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate segment focuses on the operations of the business that occupies the property and the value of the collateral. The Acquisition, Construction, and Development segment offers creditworthiness of the borrower, project completion within budget, sale after completion, and the value of the collateral. The Commercial and Industrial segment is involved in the operations of the business and the value of the collateral. The Single Family Residential (1-4 Units) segment provides loans for investment purpose carry risk associated with the continued creditworthiness of the borrower, the value of the collateral, and either the net operating income generated from the lease of the real estate collateral or income generated from the sale of the collateral. The Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other segment covers loans carry risk associated with the creditworthiness of the borrower and the value of the collateral. The company was founded on September 14, 2022 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

