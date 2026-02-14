Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 484,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 719,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.57 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc and changed its name to Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc in June 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.