Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Announces Earnings Results

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

New CEO Harsha Agadi (in role under 30 days) laid out a clear turnaround framework — faster decision‑making, strict capital allocation, SG&A/technology cuts, portfolio rationalization, pipeline conversion, and organizational simplification — and committed to an Analyst Day and a strong focus on sustainable free cash flow.

Shares of CNDT opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Conduent has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $234.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Conduent announced a state-level contract/implementation: it is rolling out chip‑enabled EBT (SNAP) cards with the Alabama Department of Human Resources to reduce fraud, a visible, recurring-government engagement that supports revenue stability in public-sector services.

Management highlighted strength in government and transportation verticals on the Q4 call and in published call transcripts, which can boost investor confidence in backlog and contract renewals even while near-term results missed expectations.

Full Q4 disclosures and supporting materials are available (press release, slide deck, and multiple transcripts), giving investors more detail to assess recovery path and cost actions.

Reported short‑interest notes in data feeds show zeros/NaN and appear unreliable; no clear signal from short‑interest trends at this time. (Monitor updated short‑interest reports for confirmation.)

Q4 results missed consensus: GAAP loss of $0.09/sh vs. an expected loss of $0.06, and revenue of $770M vs. ~$790.5M expected; revenue declined ~3.7% YoY and margins/ROE remain negative — these fundamentals explain downside risk and lingering profit concerns.

Analyst outlook remains cautious: consensus estimates show continued negative EPS for the year, keeping valuation under pressure until sustained revenue growth or margin improvement is visible.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 51,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,116,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Conduent by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 28,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated is a global provider of diversified business process services with a focus on delivering digital platforms and automation solutions. The company serves clients across a variety of industries including healthcare, transportation, public sector, financial services and human resources. By combining technology-enabled services with data analytics and artificial intelligence, Conduent helps organizations streamline operations, enhance customer experiences and improve overall efficiency.

Key offerings from Conduent encompass customer engagement and transaction processing, digital payment solutions, eligibility and enrollment services for health and welfare programs, and workforce management tools.

