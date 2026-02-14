Comparing T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and T1 Energy (NYSE:TE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shoals Technologies Group and T1 Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 1 7 10 0 2.50 T1 Energy 1 1 4 1 2.71

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential downside of 8.20%. T1 Energy has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. Given T1 Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe T1 Energy is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $399.21 million 4.29 $24.13 million $0.20 51.20 T1 Energy $2.94 million 442.08 -$450.15 million ($3.78) -1.62

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and T1 Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than T1 Energy. T1 Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of T1 Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of T1 Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and T1 Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 7.66% 8.50% 6.01% T1 Energy -133.07% -121.17% -14.59%

Risk & Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T1 Energy has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats T1 Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services. It provides EBOS components, including combiners; plug-n-play branch connectors and inline fuses; AC disconnects; recombiners; wireless monitoring; junction boxes; wire management; EV power cabinets; and battery energy storage systems cabinets, as well as cable assemblies, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. In addition, the company offers eMobility solutions, such as a power center, which combines equipment needed to protect the charging equipment and transform voltage levels from the electric utility to those needed on the respective site; quick connect solutions for chargers to connect to the Shoals system; big lead assembly (BLA) technology in the EV space to connect multiple chargers to a single power center; and a raceway system that protects the above ground EV BLAs in walk over and drive over applications. Further, it provides Snapshot IV, a solar operations and maintenance solution that monitors the specific voltage and current of individual solar panels and compares the results against the manufacturer's projected performance. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects; utilities; solar developers, independent power producers; solar module manufacturers; and charge point operators. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc. , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.

