Comparing Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) & Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and Nektar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polydex Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Nektar Therapeutics -192.87% -456.53% -57.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polydex Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nektar Therapeutics $98.43 million 14.74 -$118.96 million ($7.97) -8.95

This table compares Polydex Pharmaceuticals and Nektar Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and Nektar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polydex Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 1 0 8 0 2.78

Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $119.86, suggesting a potential upside of 68.03%. Given Nektar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nektar Therapeutics is more favorable than Polydex Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Polydex Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The firm focuses on Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate and other specialty chemicals. The company was founded by Thomas C. Usher on June 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Merck KGaA; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

