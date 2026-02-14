Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and traded as high as $42.53. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions, commonly known as Michelin, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of tires for a broad range of vehicles. Founded in 1889 by brothers André and Édouard Michelin and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, the company has built a reputation for quality, performance and innovation. Michelin’s product portfolio spans passenger cars, two-wheelers, trucks and buses, as well as specialty segments such as aviation, agricultural and earthmoving equipment.

