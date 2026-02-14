Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Short Interest Down 60.7% in January

Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,964 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 10,094 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Clough Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CBLS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. 789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723. Clough Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Clough Hedged Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Hedged Equity ETF

About Clough Hedged Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Hedged Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Clough Hedged Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA:CBLS Free Report ) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.68% of Clough Hedged Equity ETF worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure. CBLS was launched on Nov 13, 2020 and is managed by Changebridge Capital.

