Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in January

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 82,042 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 121,352 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CETY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 57,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.30. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 192.29% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CETY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on CETY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Clean Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: CETY) is an energy technology company focused on the design, development and operation of renewable natural gas (RNG) systems. By deploying anaerobic digestion solutions, the company captures methane emissions from agricultural and organic waste streams and upgrades it into pipeline-quality RNG. This process not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also provides a sustainable energy alternative that can be used in utility gas grids, heavy-duty transportation and industrial applications.

The company offers a turnkey service model that spans project feasibility, engineering, equipment supply, construction management, financing and ongoing operations and maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.