Chervon (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Trading Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.2075 and last traded at $3.2075. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Chervon Stock Up 3.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Get Chervon alerts:

Chervon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chervon (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of professional and consumer power tools and outdoor power equipment. The company develops a diverse range of tools, including battery-powered, corded electric and gas-powered handheld products such as drills, impact drivers, saws, grinders, sanders and nailers, as well as outdoor equipment like lawn mowers, string trimmers and leaf blowers. Chervon markets its solutions under proprietary brands and also provides OEM production services for third-party customers.

Chervon’s brand portfolio encompasses multiple trademarks, including EGO Power+, Flex, Skil and ZALL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.