Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Up 74.0% in January

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,015,016 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the January 15th total of 1,158,183 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,576,712 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,576,712 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of CUK stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,259. Carnival has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

CUK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Carnival to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CUK

Institutional Trading of Carnival

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 188.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) is one of the world’s leading cruise operators, offering leisure travel services to millions of passengers each year. Through its portfolio of brands, the company provides passenger cruises that combine accommodations, entertainment, dining, shore excursions and onboard amenities. Carnival’s vessels range from contemporary “fun ships” to premium and luxury experiences, catering to a broad spectrum of travelers from families and couples to solo adventurers.

Founded in 1972 by Ted Arison, the company has grown through organic fleet expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.