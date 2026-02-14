CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.2273.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. DA Davidson set a $37.50 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 655,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,252,871. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 2,358 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $89,839.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,754.60. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,494. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,856,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,537,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,254,000 after acquiring an additional 942,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,636,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,773,000 after acquiring an additional 594,670 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,756,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 159,137.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 536,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 536,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company’s core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

