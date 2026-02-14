Caprock Group LLC Invests $1.66 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Allianz SE boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

