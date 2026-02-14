Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

QTWO opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78. Q2 has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $386,581.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 166,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,564,995.52. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 8,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $630,627.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 269,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,351.04. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,778. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 648,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,776,000 after acquiring an additional 123,808 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Company and analysts point to a profitability inflection and higher 2026 outlook that could materially improve margins and cash flow; this narrative is driving investor interest. Read More.

Company and analysts point to a profitability inflection and higher 2026 outlook that could materially improve margins and cash flow; this narrative is driving investor interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 commentary and analyst deep-dives highlight strong subscription growth, cloud migration progress and AI initiatives that management says underpin the outlook. Read More.

Q4 commentary and analyst deep-dives highlight strong subscription growth, cloud migration progress and AI initiatives that management says underpin the outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Some brokers kept or maintained bullish stances (Truist remains a buy; Cantor kept an overweight) even while lowering targets — signaling continued analyst conviction in the recovery story. Read More. • Read More.

Some brokers kept or maintained bullish stances (Truist remains a buy; Cantor kept an overweight) even while lowering targets — signaling continued analyst conviction in the recovery story. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 published its 2026 State of Commercial Banking report — useful industry context for enterprise demand but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Q2 published its 2026 State of Commercial Banking report — useful industry context for enterprise demand but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcripts are available for investors to parse subscription metrics, churn, and margin levers; these details are guiding differentiated analyst views. Read More. • Read More.

Full earnings materials and call transcripts are available for investors to parse subscription metrics, churn, and margin levers; these details are guiding differentiated analyst views. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target to $67 and kept a sector-perform rating; that downgrade coincided with a new 52-week low, creating short-term selling pressure. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target to $67 and kept a sector-perform rating; that downgrade coincided with a new 52-week low, creating short-term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms trimmed targets (Needham, Truist, Cantor, RBC) — even where ratings remained buy/overweight — which compresses near-term sentiment and can cap rallies until guidance is proven out. Read More.

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

