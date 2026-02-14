Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 21.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) shot up 21.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 199,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 79,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canstar Resources Trading Up 21.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

