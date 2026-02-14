Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$45.22 and last traded at C$45.09, with a volume of 93620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.83.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CU

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34. The firm has a market cap of C$12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.70.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$792.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.4063556 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company’s main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico. Canadian Utilities launched a large venture called Atco Energy, which provides low-cost and sustainable energy solutions for Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.