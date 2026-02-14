Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and traded as high as $22.99. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 76,472 shares.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%
The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, CCD provides investors access to a portfolio primarily composed of convertible securities, supplemented by fixed-income and equity instruments. By blending the features of bonds and equity, the fund aims to capture upside potential in rising markets while offering downside protection in more volatile conditions.
The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, and other hybrid instruments, alongside selective allocations to corporate debt, high-yield securities, common stocks, and derivative overlays.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Buy This Stock Now
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.