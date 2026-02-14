Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and traded as high as $22.99. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 76,472 shares.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, CCD provides investors access to a portfolio primarily composed of convertible securities, supplemented by fixed-income and equity instruments. By blending the features of bonds and equity, the fund aims to capture upside potential in rising markets while offering downside protection in more volatile conditions.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, and other hybrid instruments, alongside selective allocations to corporate debt, high-yield securities, common stocks, and derivative overlays.

