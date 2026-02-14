BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,736 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the January 15th total of 8,022 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,068 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,068 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BuzzFeed Trading Up 14.1%

Shares of BZFDW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,917. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc is a global digital media and entertainment company founded in 2006 by Jonah Peretti and John S. Johnson III. The firm operates a diversified portfolio of content channels that span news, pop culture, lifestyle, and social video. Through its flagship website and mobile applications, BuzzFeed reaches audiences with a blend of editorially driven journalism, user-generated content formats, and viral quizzes.

The company’s offerings encompass several branded divisions including BuzzFeed News, which delivers investigative journalism and breaking news; Tasty, a food and recipe network; and various entertainment franchises such as original video series and personality-driven channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.