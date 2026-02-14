BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,046 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 150.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 5,466.7% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Entergy by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO raised its price target to $112 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling institutional confidence and creating upside catalyst for the shares. Article Title

BMO raised its price target to $112 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling institutional confidence and creating upside catalyst for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Entergy as a dividend play; recent coverage highlights yield reliability and shareholder returns, which can attract income-focused buyers. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Entergy as a dividend play; recent coverage highlights yield reliability and shareholder returns, which can attract income-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized multi-year growth drivers (grid investments, nuclear initiatives) in the Q4 call and presentation, reframing Entergy’s narrative toward operational progress and future earnings power. Article Title

Management emphasized multi-year growth drivers (grid investments, nuclear initiatives) in the Q4 call and presentation, reframing Entergy’s narrative toward operational progress and future earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue rose year-over-year and management provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.25–$4.45; some outlets characterize results as broadly in line with expectations while guidance gives a range for investor modeling. Article Title

Q4 revenue rose year-over-year and management provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $4.25–$4.45; some outlets characterize results as broadly in line with expectations while guidance gives a range for investor modeling. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcripts/slides are available for deeper review — useful for assessing margin drivers, grid project timelines and generation mix. Presentation

Full earnings materials and call transcripts/slides are available for deeper review — useful for assessing margin drivers, grid project timelines and generation mix. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS was $0.51, a $0.01 shortfall vs. consensus and down from last year’s $0.66 — the small miss and year-over-year EPS decline are near-term headwinds for sentiment. Article Title

Q4 EPS was $0.51, a $0.01 shortfall vs. consensus and down from last year’s $0.66 — the small miss and year-over-year EPS decline are near-term headwinds for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reuters and other outlets flagged that Entergy’s 2026 profit forecast may come in below some estimates as costs (e.g., fuel, operations) exert pressure, a risk for near-term EPS revisions. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.21%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.