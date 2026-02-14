Brendan Lawlor Sells 17,455 Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Brendan Lawlor sold 17,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $330,423.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,594.14. This trade represents a 29.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Planning Inc. now owns 199,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial set a $21.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.