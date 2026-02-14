Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $3.88. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 82,170 shares.

LND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a market cap of $396.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 750.8% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 66.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas is a Brazil-based agribusiness company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of agricultural land in key farming regions across the country. The company’s core activities include identifying undervalued or underutilized rural properties, implementing infrastructure improvements and modern farming practices, and either operating the land directly or selling it to third parties. Brasilagro’s land bank spans several states in Brazil, with holdings in Maranhão, Bahia, Tocantins, Goiás and Mato Grosso, among others.

In its agricultural operations, Brasilagro cultivates a variety of crops such as soybeans, corn and cotton, leveraging advances in crop genetics, irrigation and soil management to enhance productivity and sustainability.

