BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI) Short Interest Down 67.8% in January

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,367 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the January 15th total of 53,934 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company's stock are short sold.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBBI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. 8,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,707. BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $134.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000.

About BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 5-10 years. BBBI was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

