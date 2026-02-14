BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Down 67.2% in January

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 34,313 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 104,507 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,185 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,185 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $164,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,180,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,564,749.40. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $74,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE:DSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 62,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,673. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc (NYSE: DSM) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company sponsored by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Launched in 2007, DSM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of municipal debt securities. As a publicly traded fund, DSM combines the liquidity of the secondary market with the long-term investment horizon of a mutual fund structure.

The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.