Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY) Short Interest Up 77.0% in January

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 34,208 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the January 15th total of 19,326 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 164,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Big Tree Cloud

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Tree Cloud stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Tree Cloud Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DSY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. Big Tree Cloud has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

Big Tree Cloud Company Profile

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

