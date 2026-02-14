Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.4201.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.0%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) is a special purpose acquisition company, or blank check company, incorporated in Delaware. The firm’s primary objective is to identify, merge with, or acquire private companies operating in high-growth sectors. As a SPAC, it currently holds cash in trust pending the completion of a business combination.

The company is sponsored by Benessere Capital Partners, a New York–based private investment firm. Benessere Capital Partners focuses on investments in the consumer health, nutrition, and wellness industries, aiming to leverage its industry expertise to source and execute strategic acquisitions.

