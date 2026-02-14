Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Baxter International from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of BAX opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 8.51%.Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Baxter International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -2.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 57,396,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,306,915,000 after buying an additional 5,274,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,510,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,174,000 after acquiring an additional 972,891 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 10,693,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,874 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,638,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,304,000 after purchasing an additional 97,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,328,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 356,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

