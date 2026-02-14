Balboa Wealth Partners Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

More SPDR Gold Shares News

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.5%

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $462.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $261.25 and a fifty-two week high of $509.70. The stock has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.