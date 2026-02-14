Balboa Wealth Partners Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More SPDR Gold Shares News
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Softer U.S. inflation data and traders’ expectations ahead of CPI supported a rally in bullion, boosting GLD as gold reclaimed the $5,000 area. Article TitleKitco: Gold prices testing resistance just below $5,000
- Positive Sentiment: Technical setups show short-term strength (higher swing highs, support at key moving averages), which traders are using to push for Fibonacci/ABCD pattern targets — bullish for GLD if momentum holds. Article TitleFXEmpire: Strength emerging above key support
- Positive Sentiment: Structural demand from Chinese gold-backed ETF flows and broader ETF inflows continues to underpin bullion demand and GLD holdings. Article TitleCNBC: How China’s ‘unruly’ speculators might be fueling the frenzy
- Neutral Sentiment: Gold is oscillating around the $5,000 fulcrum — technicians see it as both support and resistance; that makes near-term moves more data- and flow-driven than trend-confirming. Article TitleFXEmpire: $5K as fulcrum for price
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro outlooks (weaker DXY expectation) provide a medium-term tailwind, but they coexist with short-term event risk around CPI and jobs data. Article TitleFXEmpire: 2026 market outlook — DXY weakness and gold’s new floor
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and journalists warn volatility remains high — gold has seen sharp intraday sell-offs and rebounds this week, meaning GLD gains could be quickly reversed on hotter inflation prints or a dollar bounce. Article TitleKitco: Gold reclaims $5,000; analysts warn volatility far from over
- Negative Sentiment: Prospects of a prolonged Fed pause or a stronger dollar can reduce gold’s appeal (and pressure GLD); recent sell-offs linked to risk-on flows show this vulnerability. Article TitleWSJ: Gold falls on prospects of long Fed pause
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.5%
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold Shares
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Buy This Stock Now
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.