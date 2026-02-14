Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,209.29 and traded as high as GBX 1,337. Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 1,291.76, with a volume of 147,959,094 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,670 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Babcock International Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,338 to GBX 1,554 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,670 target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,574.80.

The stock has a market cap of £6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,357.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,211.29.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 28.50 EPS for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 3.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock International Group PLC will post 41.4298019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment.

