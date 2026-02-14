Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,801 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 9,969 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVSD stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,957. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.