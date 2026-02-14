Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and traded as high as $47.65. Atlanta Braves shares last traded at $47.65, with a volume of 77,151 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BATRA shares. Zacks Research lowered Atlanta Braves from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BATRA

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 4.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,190.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.23 per share, with a total value of $1,548,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 521,862 shares in the company, valued at $23,081,956.26. This trade represents a 7.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,654 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 9.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

The Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ: BATRA) are a professional baseball club that competes in Major League Baseball’s National League East division. Founded in 1871 as the Boston Red Stockings, the franchise relocated to Milwaukee in 1953 before settling in Atlanta in 1966. As one of MLB’s oldest and most storied organizations, the Braves are responsible for fielding a Major League team, overseeing player development through a network of minor league affiliates, and managing baseball operations under the leadership of President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos.

Beyond on‐field performance, the Braves operate a diversified sports and entertainment business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.