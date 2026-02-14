ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Plans $1.02 Interim Dividend

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.018 per share on Sunday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 186.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th.
ASX Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.
About ASX
