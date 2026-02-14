ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Plans $1.02 Interim Dividend

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.018 per share on Sunday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 186.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

