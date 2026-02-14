ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,528,202 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 7,615,769 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,355,874 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,355,874 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1,704.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ASE Technology Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ASX opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

Featured Stories

