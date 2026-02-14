Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Major Shareholder Sells $41,422.68 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $41,422.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,349,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,516,537.13. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bayview Legacy, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 47,244 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $718,581.24.

On Thursday, January 15th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 17,884 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $319,050.56.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 2,116 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $37,643.64.

On Thursday, January 8th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $829,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,239,700.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,024,800.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 40,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $658,400.00.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $638.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Arteris last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 872.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 737,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 661,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 598,840 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 725.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 621,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 546,341 shares during the period. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $5,755,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat expectations: EPS of ($0.05) topped estimates and revenue of $20.14M beat consensus; management issued above‑consensus revenue guidance for Q1 and FY‑2026 — a clear fundamental positive supporting upside. Read More.

Q4 2025 results beat expectations: EPS of ($0.05) topped estimates and revenue of $20.14M beat consensus; management issued above‑consensus revenue guidance for Q1 and FY‑2026 — a clear fundamental positive supporting upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction: Arteris reported its network‑on‑chip technology has shipped in over 4 billion devices, a credibility milestone that supports longer‑term revenue expansion in AI and edge markets. Read More.

Commercial traction: Arteris reported its network‑on‑chip technology has shipped in over 4 billion devices, a credibility milestone that supports longer‑term revenue expansion in AI and edge markets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves: Management outlined a >$100M contract‑value target for 2026 and strengthened chip security capability via the Cycuity acquisition — both bolster the company’s addressable market and product offering. Read More.

Strategic moves: Management outlined a >$100M contract‑value target for 2026 and strengthened chip security capability via the Cycuity acquisition — both bolster the company’s addressable market and product offering. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/institutional support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy and $20 PT; several funds increased or initiated positions recently, which provides bench‑marked upside versus the current price.

Analyst/institutional support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy and $20 PT; several funds increased or initiated positions recently, which provides bench‑marked upside versus the current price. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read‑throughs — these will be sources of further guidance detail and management color that could move shares. Read More.

Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read‑throughs — these will be sources of further guidance detail and management color that could move shares. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in feeds is inconsistent (entries showing 0/NaN vs earlier reported short positions), so short‑squeeze risk is unclear until exchanges reconcile figures.

Short‑interest data in feeds is inconsistent (entries showing 0/NaN vs earlier reported short positions), so short‑squeeze risk is unclear until exchanges reconcile figures. Negative Sentiment: Large insider/major‑holder selling: CEO K. Charles Janac (and major holder Bayview Legacy, LLC) sold sizeable blocks in recent days (47,244 shares on Feb 9 plus additional sales), creating added supply and pressuring sentiment. Read More.

Large insider/major‑holder selling: CEO K. Charles Janac (and major holder Bayview Legacy, LLC) sold sizeable blocks in recent days (47,244 shares on Feb 9 plus additional sales), creating added supply and pressuring sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed research view: some shops (Weiss) remain negative; consensus is a Hold with a $17.50 average target — divergent analyst views can increase short‑term volatility.

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

