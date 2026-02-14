Argan, Inc. $AGX Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Argan were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Argan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Argan in the third quarter valued at about $971,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Argan by 45.6% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Argan by 27.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other Argan news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $1,803,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,509.76. The trade was a 37.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $4,187,332.60. Following the sale, the director owned 49,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,371.85. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,915 shares of company stock valued at $20,182,794. 6.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Argan in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Argan in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Argan in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, CJS Securities raised Argan to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.20.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $411.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.48. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.02 and a 1 year high of $449.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $251.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.50 million. Argan had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.11%.The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company’s principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

