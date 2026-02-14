Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,062 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 48,393 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,290 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,290 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Price Performance

VSLU stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 46.0%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

About Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,829,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 2,785.0% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 171,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 165,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter.

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

