Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,062 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 48,393 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,290 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Price Performance
VSLU stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.96.
Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 46.0%.
Institutional Trading of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF
About Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF
The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.
