Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AR. Barclays dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 12.02%.The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Antero Resources
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong headline results — management’s Q4 commentary and slides highlighted improved revenue and cash generation that beat some consensus metrics, supporting the bullish reaction. Antero Resources Corp (AR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Moves and Financial …
- Positive Sentiment: Major analyst support: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $52 and moved to “overweight” (material upside vs. current levels), and other firms (TD Cowen, BofA) have maintained or reiterated Buy ratings — these notes lift sentiment and can spur buying. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic items cited by analysts — the planned HG acquisition (Antero Midstream-related), ongoing deleveraging and hedging strategy — are being framed as value-accretive and cash-flow supportive, reinforcing buy-side views. Antero Resources: HG Acquisition, Deleveraging, and Hedging Drive Buy-Rated Upside…
- Neutral Sentiment: Company published full Q4 results, press release and slide deck with 2026 guidance — investors will parse guidance details and capex/cash‑flow targets; the guidance itself is being treated as a mixed but actionable data point. Antero Resources Corporation 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged an earnings miss or weaker per‑share metrics on alternative measures (Zacks highlighted EPS misses and oil-production pressures), creating mixed headlines that can temper enthusiasm. Antero Resources Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put option volume was reported (significant uptick vs. average), signaling hedging or short interest that could add volatility and act as a short-term headwind. (Options data reported in market summaries.)
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.
