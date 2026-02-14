Analysts’ Upgrades for February 14th (AAON, AAT, ABCL, ACCO, ACTU, AGIO, AMKR, AMOD, AMWL, ASB)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 14th:
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BILL (NYSE:BILL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
CEPS (NASDAQ:CEPS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a strong-buy rating.
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ING Group (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Loar (NYSE:LOAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TG-17 (NASDAQ:OBAI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
