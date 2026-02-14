Analysts’ Upgrades for February 14th (AAON, AAT, ABCL, ACCO, ACTU, AGIO, AMKR, AMOD, AMWL, ASB)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 14th:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CEPS (NASDAQ:CEPS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a strong-buy rating.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ING Group (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TG-17 (NASDAQ:OBAI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

