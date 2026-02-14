Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 40,518 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 509.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $54.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $75.89.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.