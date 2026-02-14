Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.25 and last traded at GBX 2. Approximately 3,480,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,710,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88.

Amigo Stock Down 2.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £18.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Amigo (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amigo had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 438.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 0.4268293 EPS for the current year.

In other Amigo news, insider Jonathan Roe acquired 1,416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £14,166.66. Also, insider Nicholas Beal bought 3,666,669 shares of Amigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £36,666.69. Insiders purchased 5,815,885 shares of company stock worth $5,815,885 in the last 90 days. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

