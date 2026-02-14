Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.25 and last traded at GBX 2. Approximately 3,480,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,710,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88.
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £18.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.
Amigo (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amigo had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 438.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 0.4268293 EPS for the current year.
Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.
