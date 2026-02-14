Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Freedom Capital

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.04.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $369.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $385.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Burton Enright Welch bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Volterra Technologies LP grew its position in Amgen by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. Volterra Technologies LP now owns 3,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

