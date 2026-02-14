Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.53 and traded as low as GBX 59.07. Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 59.44, with a volume of 154,096 shares trading hands.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.20. The stock has a market cap of £154.83 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24.

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amedeo Air Four Plus had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedeo Air Four Plus will post 425.0000172 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

