Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 233,865 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 410,670 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 487,949 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ambiq Micro Price Performance

AMBQ stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. 192,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.93. Ambiq Micro has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $51.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 122,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,358. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 48,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,126. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambiq Micro

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBQ. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter worth approximately $11,818,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBQ shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ambiq Micro from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Ambiq Micro in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ambiq Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

