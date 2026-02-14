Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Short Interest Down 37.8% in January

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 404,242 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the January 15th total of 649,460 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,037 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 865,037 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Positive Sentiment: SemiCab white paper / press release: Algorhythm released a white paper and press release showing SemiCab achieves 300%–400% productivity gains (operators managing >2,000 loads/year vs. ~500), lower cost-per-load and claims the technology enables scalable, asset-light growth — a clear product-led growth narrative that could support future revenue and SaaS expansion. SemiCab White Paper / GlobeNewswire

SemiCab white paper / press release: Algorhythm released a white paper and press release showing SemiCab achieves 300%–400% productivity gains (operators managing >2,000 loads/year vs. ~500), lower cost-per-load and claims the technology enables scalable, asset-light growth — a clear product-led growth narrative that could support future revenue and SaaS expansion. Positive Sentiment: Broader media coverage is amplifying investor attention: multiple outlets (MSN and others) ran pieces explaining why RIME is “popping” and trending overnight, which likely attracted retail traders and contributed to the volume spike. MSN — Algorhythm Stock Is Popping MSN — Trending Overnight

Broader media coverage is amplifying investor attention: multiple outlets (MSN and others) ran pieces explaining why RIME is “popping” and trending overnight, which likely attracted retail traders and contributed to the volume spike. Neutral Sentiment: Trading halts / LULD pauses were recorded on Feb. 12 (multiple intraday LULD pauses). Those are technical volatility controls — they signal rapid intraday moves but do not by themselves change fundamentals.

Trading halts / LULD pauses were recorded on Feb. 12 (multiple intraday LULD pauses). Those are technical volatility controls — they signal rapid intraday moves but do not by themselves change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feeds show a “large increase” but the underlying numbers are reported as 0/NaN and appear unreliable — don’t treat those specific entries as verified evidence of a short squeeze or heavy shorting pressure.

Short-interest reports in the feeds show a “large increase” but the underlying numbers are reported as 0/NaN and appear unreliable — don’t treat those specific entries as verified evidence of a short squeeze or heavy shorting pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Third-party summaries (Quiver/press aggregators) republished the SemiCab claims and flagged some institutional trading changes; useful for sentiment tracking but partly derived from the company release. Quiver Quant Summary

Third-party summaries (Quiver/press aggregators) republished the SemiCab claims and flagged some institutional trading changes; useful for sentiment tracking but partly derived from the company release. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism / contagion risk: Seeking Alpha reports that some logistics stocks were “spooked” by a penny‑stock AI pitch, suggesting skepticism in the sector that could pressure RIME if investors question the robustness of the claims or confuse it with lower‑quality peers. Seeking Alpha — Sector Skepticism

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Algorhythm to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Algorhythm to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of RIME stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Algorhythm has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

